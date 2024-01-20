GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Melkote Vairamudi Utsava on March 21

Drinking water, temporary toilets, parking spaces for vehicles, etc. should be created to cater to the pilgrims while the entire town should be illuminated at night to shore up the festive spirit and mood

January 20, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Vairamudi Utsava in the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district will be held on March 21, 2024.

The Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said that the event would require elaborate preparations and the officials were directed to ensure that the necessary arrangements were in place to cater to thousands of devotees who will witness the religious spectacle.

He said Sri Vairamudi Brahmotsava will take place from March 16 to 26 during which the temple town will receive tens of thousands of devotees necessitating the imperatives of augmenting civic amenities.

Drinking water, temporary toilets, parking spaces for vehicles, etc. should be created to cater to the pilgrims while the entire town should be illuminated at night to shore up the festive spirit and mood, the DC added.

For the benefit of the pilgrims and tourists, the KSRTC should operate special services during the festival period, said Dr. Kumar.

The Health Department was instructed to establish temporary healthcare centres besides deploying additional staff to handle any medical emergencies. Emphasis should be on maintaining cleanliness, the DC added.

District health officer Dr. Mohan, Melkote Temple CEO Mahesh and others were present.

