Melkote to be developed on the lines of Tirupati: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Melkote in Mandya district on the occasion of Vairamudi Utsava, on March 14, 2022. He was accompanied by Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers Gopalaiah and K C Narayana Gowda. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government is committed to develop Melkote in Mandya district on the lines of Tirupati, fulfilling the aspirations of devotees and the people of the district. The development that the temple town required would be done as the place has the potential to be developed like Tirupati, and all support in this regard will be given.

During his visit to Melkote on the occasion of Vairamudi Brahmotsava on March 14 evening, Mr Bommai launched development works and irrigation projects in the constituency. He said Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has put forth a list of works that needs to be implemented in the district for its overall development. “I promise that I will make sincere efforts to get them fulfilled for developing Mandya as a model district in the State. I will make efforts to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” he told the gathering.

Stating that he has a good understanding with the leaders of Mandya since 1990, the CM said he shared a respectable bond with the leaders that the district has produced, and recalled his initiative of getting the crest gates of KRS dam repaired when he was the Minister for Water Resources.

“I took personal interest and got about 16 gates modernised when a team of engineers came to me with regard to the 75 th anniversary of the dam. The dam was built by Sir M Visvesvaraya, and I thought the gates, on seeing their conditions, need to be repaired first. Whatever work remains to be done for modernisation of the dam will be done in the days ahead,” he announced.

Mr Bommai said steps have been taken to ensure that farmers in tail-end areas of VC Canal get Cauvery water.

On the status of Mysugar factory, the CM said it was one of the foremost sugar factories in India. He has, therefore, allocated a sum of ₹50 crore for equipping it with latest machinery for making it functional. The government is ready to extend all other support for making it operational soon. By making it functional, the sugarcane farmers in the district will be largely benefitted, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that he would approve the project of constructing a 50-room guest house at Melkote. “I am happy to be part of the festivities, and watching the Vairamudi Utsava, which was a low-key affair in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Bommai said.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Minister in-charge of Mandya district Gopalaiah, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda, and MLA C S Puttaraju had accompanied the CM who offered bagina to Dalawai Lake and launched lift irrigation work in Melkote constituency.