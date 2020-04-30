Melkote MLA criticises Minister for convening meeting

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar was criticised here on Thursday by Melkote legislator C.S. Puttaraju for convening the COVID-19 preparedness review meeting.

The Minister should not have conducted the meeting in the town on Wednesday as he is one among the few contacts of a cameraman of a private satellite channel who has contracted COVID-19, Mr. Puttaraju told media persons here.

The former Janata Dal (Secular) Minister accused Mr. Sudhakar of neglecting the safety measures [pertaining to preventing the spread of COVID-19] by holding the meeting.

According to Mr. Puttaraju, the maximum seating arrangements at the place [Cauvery Auditorium at Mandya Zilla Panchayat] is 130 but at least 300 persons were present during the meeting.

The veteran JD(S) leader opined that conducting such meetings would not solve the COVID-19 problem. Instead, the district administration, taluk administrations and MLAs should solve the problems by drawing the attention of the State government towards the issues prevailing in the district pertaining to COVID-19, he added.