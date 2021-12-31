Mekedatu: Revanna hits out at Cong., BJP

Hassan

31 December 2021 18:15 IST

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has demanded the Congress and the BJP place before the public their prompt efforts to implement the Mekedatu project in the years they ruled the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Revanna said his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had tried to execute the project as early as 1987 itself. “Since then the Congress and the BJP have ruled. Their leaders held the Water Resources portfolio. Why could they not take up the project? Who stopped them from taking up the project all these years?” he wanted to know.

The JD(S) leader also criticised the Congress for preparing the draft of the anti-conversion law. “What the Congress drafted, the same has been tabled by the BJP in its Bill. Let the Congress people go before the minorities to seek apology for their role in bringing in this Bill”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising