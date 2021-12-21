Mekedatu project: Karnataka urges CWMA to clear DPR in next meeting

BELAGAVI

21 December 2021 16:13 IST

The issue had been discussed in the CWMA twice, says CM

In a bid to ensure that decks are cleared for commencing works on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Karnataka has demanded that Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) give clearance for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in its next meeting.

Disclosing this in the Legislative Assembly while replying to Congress member Sharat Bachhe Gowda during question hour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The CWMA has held two meetings in this regard, which had remained inconclusive.:

In this context, he had sought that the DPR be cleared in the next meeting, he said in response to the demand by KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar that the government should commence work on the project at the earliest.

He explained that Karnataka, which has submitted the DPR with respect to Mekedatu project to the Central Water Commission, had agreed to get clearance from the Cauvery Water Management Authority too.

In addition, the government had requested the authorities concerned to provide details on the terms of references related to forest clearance so that the government could prepare the relevant documents for submission, Mr. Bommai said. These two aspects were major challeneges with respect to getting clearances for Mekedatu project, he informed, while observing that other clearances would follow if these two issues are resolved.

Defending the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, the Chief Minister said the project would help store surplus water during good monsoon years so that it would be possible to handle deficit situations. “It is not possible to manage distress if excess water is not impounded during the surplus season,” he informed.

“Though the project is useful to Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring State has raised legal objections to Mekedatu project,” he said while remarking that the neighbouring State has been opposing all irrigation projects of Karnataka.

He sought to clarify that the project would not allow use of water for irrigation, thought a certain quantum would be used for drinking water requirements of Bengaluru city.

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said DPR for taking up the ₹9,000 crore project that would help store 67.16 tmc of water had been submitted to the Central Water Commission on January 18, 2019.