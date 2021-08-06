Mekedatu project: AAP asks Bommai to take ‘bold’ decision

MYSURU

06 August 2021 00:33 IST

‘Govt. should hold groundbreaking ceremony immediately’

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the Basavaraj Bommai government hold the groundbreaking ceremony immediately and keep a strict deadline of one year for completion of the Mekedatu drinking water project.

Though the project plan was ready several years ago, it was not implemented due to lack of political will of the governments that ruled the State in recent years. “This is a good opportunity for the new Chief Minister to assert himself and not to succumb to pressure from the Union or Tamil Nadu governments. He should hold the ground breaking ceremony immediately,” said Malavika Gubbivani, district convener, AAP, Mysuru.

She added that the project was a matter of prestige for the people of Karnataka and the Chief Minister should take a bold decision. She alleged that the BJP managed to win more seats by making false promises that if there is a same party government at both State and the Centre it will be able to do “wonders”. “But, they are now giving double standard administration with one stand in Tamil Nadu and a different one in Karnataka and thus creating unnecessary controversy,” she said, in a statement here on Thursday.

She said the Mekedatu project was for drinking water purpose and the water would not be used for agriculture and hence, the farmers of Tamil Nadu would not be put to hardship. “The BJP and the Congress in T.N. were carrying false propaganda against this project,” she said.

The AAP participated and supported the protest held under the collective leadership of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene, and AAP Mysuru district unit in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project.