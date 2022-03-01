Mekedatu padayatra: Traffic snarls reported in Bengaluru

Congress organised the padayatra demanding early implementation of the balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu

Traffic jam on Mysuru Road at Kumbalgodu, during the Congress’s Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0 - Walk for Water, from Ramanagaram to National College Ground, Basavanagudi, demanding implementation of the balancing reservoir project across Cauvery river at Mekedatu, in Bengaluru on February 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with 1,000 policemen, along with 20 platoons of State reserve police and City Armed Reserve police personnel, being deployed for the third day of the Mekedatu padayatra 2.0, which started from Poornima convention hall near Jnanabharati metro station in Bengaluru on March 1 morning.

Congress organised the padayatra demanding early implementation of the balancing reservoir project at Mekedatu.

Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters joined the leaders who marched towards Nayandahalli junction to reach Venkatadri Kalyana Mantapa on Katriguppe Main Road for lunch break. The padayatra will proceed towards Banashankari temple and end at Jayadeva hospital junction.

Police personnel have been posted along the 16-km stretch of the route to be taken by the padayatra.

Traffic movement disrupted

Traffic movement on the busy Mysuru Road was disrupted as hundreds of vehicles were stranded while the padayatra was passing through the road. Though vehicle movement is slightly lesser due to the holiday for Maha Shivaratri, and with a diversion advisory put in place by the traffic police, many motorists were caught unawares.