Mekedatu padayatra: Minister accuses Congress chief of spreading Covid-19 infection

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa referred to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar scolding officers who wanted to collect his swab sample for a COVID-19 test

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar of spreading COVID-19 infection by organising a padayatra on the Mekedatu issue despite restrictions being in place.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on January 10, Mr. Eshwarappa said he watched on TV how Mr. Shivakumar scolded officers who had gone to collect his swab sample for a COVID-19 test. “The officers wanted his samples to check if he is infected. If he is infected with Covid-19, there are chances of people around getting infected. He is not following the guidelines, but spreading the infection,” he said.

Asked why the government had not taken action against the Congress leaders for violating the guidelines, Mr. Eshwarappa replied, “It is true, they are violating the guidelines, not following the protocol. Should we put them all behind bars? We want the opposition party to continue to exist. But, if they continue like this, people will teach them a lesson in the next elections. There would not be an official opposition,” he said.

The Minister said severity of the pandemic varied from place to place. The Deputy Commissioners concerned had been instructed to take action as per the severity in their districts. “The situation in Shivamogga is different from that in Bengaluru. The DCs will take decisions,” he said.