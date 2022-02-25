Mekedatu padayatra: Congress warns of traffic snarls, appeals to people to co-operate

The padayatra starts from Ramanagaram on February 27, and would pass through several parts of Bengaluru between March 1 and 3

KPCC president D K Shivakumar addressing participants on the 5th day of the 10-day padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand implementation of the Mekedatu water project, in Ramanagaram on January 13, 2022. The padayatra was suspended later that day. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress is set to launch the second leg of the Mekedatu-Bengaluru padayatra from Ramanagaram on February 27 to put pressure on the Karnataka Government to implement the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project to cater to the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

On January 13, Congress leaders took the decision to suspend the padayatra in Ramanagaram in the light of the High Court’s observations about violation of Covid-19 norms and the Karnataka Government banning the procession. They had announced that the padayatra would be resumed when circumstances improved.

Announcing resumption of the padayatra, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said the procession would pass through various parts of Bengaluru city from March 1-3. Bengaluru city can expect to face traffic snarls for three days starting March 1. Mr. Reddy, who is in charge of the padayatra in the city, appealed to the people to cooperate and participate in the agitation. The protest march would conclude with a public meeting in National College ground at Basavanagudi on March 3.

With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presenting the State budget on March 4, the duration of the padayatra in Bengaluru has been reduced from five days to three, Mr. Reddy told reporters in Bengaluru.

Water-starved areas

He said nearly 50% of the city’s residents depend on borewells and tankers for water. Many apartment complexes and housing colonies on Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hoskote Road, Hennur Road, Ballari Road, Magadi Road, Hesarghatta Road, Doddaballapur Road, and Hosur Road have no access to Cauvery water. Execution of the Mekedatu project would help deliver potable water to 2.5 crore people in and around Bengaluru city for the next 25 years, the former Minister said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the ‘double engine’ BJP government was not able to obtain environment clearances for the project despite preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the Congress government.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar held a media conference in Delhi where they blamed the BJP government in Karnataka for delay in execution of the Mekedatu project.