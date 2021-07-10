Karnataka

Mekedatu: Meet resolves to draw up action plan

The State government has decided to prepare an action plan for construction of Mekedatu drinking water project in the Cauvery basin for catering to drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Ramanagaram districts, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

A decision on preparing the action plan on the project was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister would soon hold consultation with legal and irrigation experts and decide the future legal battle in the Supreme Court, he said. The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the construction of the dam across the river, claiming that it would hurt the interests of its farmers.


