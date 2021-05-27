Mekedatu: Karnataka to challenge NGT decision

Bengaluru

27 May 2021

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to challenge before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, its decision to appoint a joint committee to look into allegations of unauthorised construction activity taking place in Mekedatu, where Karnataka had proposed to construct a dam across the Cauvery.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and senior officials of the Water Resources Department and took the decision.

Home, Law and Parliamentary Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons that a petition would be filed before the NGT, Southern Zone, seeking recalling its order.

The NGT, acting suo motu based on a media report, has ordered appointment of the joint committee. It directed the panel to submit a report on or before July 5. The NGT also directed the joint committee to assess the damage caused to the environment in case of any construction made and determine the compensation payable by the respective authorities responsible for it.

The Karnataka government has questioned the NGT decision since the case was pending before the Supreme Court as Tamil Nadu challenged the construction of the project.

The Karnataka government decided to construct the reservoir project across the Cauvery in Kanakapura, proposed for catering to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and Ramangaram district. In 2018, Tamil Nadu moved a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the State for “wilful disobedience” of the apex court order on Cauvery water sharing.