Mekedatu issue will be discussed at next meeting of CWMA: D.K. Shivakumar

November 08, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Noting the Congress government’s proposal for implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir across the river Cauvery in Kanakapura constituency, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State officials have flagged the Mekedatu project before the 89th meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the issue would be discussed at the next meeting of CWMA.

Speaking in New Delhi, Mr. Shivakumar said: “We appeal to the authorities and the Supreme Court to grant permission for execution of the Mekedatu project. This project will help to store water in times of distress and Tamil Nadu will benefit more from the project. How much Cauvery water will remain, how much will flow, how much will be used, complete information will be provided while giving a presentation before the CWMA.”

“Tamil Nadu had demanded that 300 tmcft to 400 tmcft of water should be released even in difficult times. Inflow to KRS dam have come to a complete standstill. We have decided to take care of such a situation,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

When asked whether a date has been fixed for discussion of the Mekedatu project, Mr. Shivakumar said the authority has agreed to meet next week.

On the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal before the CWMA on linking some of the rivers in their State, and its impact on Karnataka, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am not going to answer that right now.” It is an internal matter of Tamil Nadu, he said.