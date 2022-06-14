Mekedatu: Bommai terms T.N.’s letter to PM ‘political stunt’

June 14, 2022 20:47 IST

Tamil Nadu’s demand does not have any locus standi and the Centre will not consider it, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday termed as a “political stunt” and “against the federal system” Tamil Nadu’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to restrain the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing the Mekedatu project in its scheduled meeting on June 17.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu’s demand does not have any “locus standi” and the Centre will not consider it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to restrain the CWMA from discussing Karnataka’s proposal in its meeting.

Mekedatu is a multi-purpose (drinking water and power) project proposed by Karnataka, which involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district.

T.N.’s contention

Mr. Stalin said the scope of the functioning of the CWMA is limited to implementing the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery issue and it cannot consider any other subject. The matter is sub judice and Tamil Nadu’s petitions in this regard are pending before the apex court.

Mr. Bommai said the Central Water Commission (CWC), while receiving our DPR on the project, had put a condition that it has to be approved by the CWMA, and accordingly, it is now before the CWMA.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, when the matter is coming up before the Authority “for a finality” on the issue, the neighbouring Tamil Nadu is “creating issues” and opposing it.

“I have got information about Tamil Nadu writing a letter to the Prime Minister, and I am getting a copy of it. Tamil Nadu’s demand is illegal, against the federal system, and it is a conspiracy to misuse the water on which we have rights,” Mr. Bommai said.

Mr. Stalin has urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Jal Shakti Ministry to advise the CWMA’s chairman to desist from taking up discussion on the Mekedatu project, till the issues are heard and decided by the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CWMA to refrain from any discussion on the project at its meeting.

Noting that the project in no way involves Tamil Nadu’s share of water, Mr. Bommai said, “It is on our share of water, within our State.” After a lot of procedures, things have reached a final stage now, he said.

“Already 15 meetings have taken place, they (T.N.) did not raise any objections then, they showed non-cooperation by boycotting it. It is nothing but a political stunt,” Mr. Bommai said. “Procedures are in a final stage and we are confident about getting justice.” Karnataka’s representatives will take part in the meeting, Mr. Bommai said.

The project, once completed, is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 tmcft) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is ₹9,000 crore.

In two Assemblies

A few months ago, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a unanimous resolution opposing the project. As a counter, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly too passed the resolution condemning the neighbouring State’s opposition.

A few months ago, the Karnataka Congress leaders embarked on a padayatra urging the State government to seek all clearances to implement the project.