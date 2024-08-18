Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayshankar to visit Mysuru

Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayshankar will participate in a series of programmes in Mysuru during his visit to Karnataka starting from Monday, August 19.

According to a statement, Mr. Vijayshankar, a former MP representing Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, will visit Mysuru for the first time after his appointment as Governor of Meghalaya.

He is scheduled to reach Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on August 19. Before arriving in Mysuru on August 20, Mr. Vijayshankar will call on former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru and hold talks with him.

After visiting Chamundeshwari temple on August 21, Mr. Vijayshankar will visit Arkadham Ashram in Vijayanagar and participate in a “Citizen’s Honour” function to be held at Rotary School on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road.

Mr. Vijayshankari is scheduled to visit the Kendaganneshwara Swami Temple in Bilikere and Sai Baba Temple in Hunsur on August 22. The Governor of Meghalaya is scheduled to visit T. Narsipur on August 23 and Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashram in Mysuru on August 24, where a civic reception has been organised in his honour.

Mr. Vijayshankar is scheduled to participate in the 109th Jayanthi celebrations of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami’s function at Suttur Mutt and visit the residence of retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore Shashidhar Prasad on August 25.

After visiting K.R. Pet on August 26, Mr. Vijayshankar will leave for Bengaluru on August 27 before returning to Meghalaya.