Megaravalli student’s innovative system selected for national level

Sushanth N. Prabhu developed a system that can prevent a bike chain from getting loose

An innovative project presented by a high school student of Government Junior College at Megaravalli in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga has been selected for the national-level exhibition and project competition. Sushanth N. Prabhu, a SSLC student, has developed a ‘self chain adjustment system’ for bikes.

The competition, popularly known as Inspire Awards – Manak, is conducted by the National Innovation Foundation of the Department of Science and Technology. Sushanth presented the model for district level and state level competitions under the guidance of his mentor Raghavendra A.Bhat, a teacher in the school. Now it has been selected for the national level competition.

Ahead of the competition, the student and the mentor have been invited to take part in the mentoring workshop to be held at National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Suratkal in Dakshina Kannada on May 24.

Sushanth got the idea of developing a system to avoid bike chains getting loose and skipping over teeth in the sprockets, while he was assisting his father Narasimha Murthy, a bike mechanic at Megaravalli. “During my free time, I go to my father’s shop. After witnessing too many bike riders coming there to fix the chain, I thought about it and got this idea”, he said.

He has worked out a small device with the materials easily available. The system could be fitted to the bike so that the chain would remain attached to the sprockets. “For the last six months, we have installed the system on our bike. It is working very well. It does not cost extra fuel or power”, said Sushanth.

His teacher Raghavendra Bhat is happy about his student’s achievement. “We asked students to come up with ideas for the competition. He suggested this and presented the same at the district and state levels. Now it has been selected for the national level”, he said.

Mr. Bhat felt that his student got this idea as he spent much of his time with his father. “Sushanth is very good in studies and other activities as well. His exposure to automobiles at young age helped him present this model”, he said.