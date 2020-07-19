Megalithic antiques said to date back to 1,000 BC discovered near Kollur

A team of archaeologists led by T. Murugeshi recently discovered a menhir, a cupule, a well cut in round shape in hard laterite, and pottery of the megalithic period on the foothills of Mookasura Betta, near Kollur, in Udupi district.

Prof. Murugeshi, an associate professor of Ancient History and Archaeology with Mulki Sundar Ram Shetty Memorial College, Shirva, in Udupi district, said the exploration site where the menhir (a tall upright stone of the kind erected in the prehistoric era) was discovered was very close to Kollur Mookambika Temple. In a statement, he said the menhir was similar to the ones discovered in the adjacent Malnad region.

He said Mookasura Betta has a fort-like structure constructed using undressed stones. Locals call it “Mookasurana Kote”. According to Indian mythology, Mookasura was a demon king who was killed by Devi in Kollur to restore dharma, and hence came the name Mookambika.

The menhir found at Mookasura Betta was about 2.1 metres tall, 55 cm thick, 65 cm wide at the bottom, and 55 cm at the top. It was lying on the ground and originally seemed to be oriented towards the east. About 40 such menhirs were reported by researchers at several places, namely Baise, Nilskar, and Heragal in the adjacent Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district, Prof. Murugeshi recalled.

Quoting former director of State Archaeology A. Sundara, Prof. Murugeshi said the name Baise was a vernacular version of the Sanskrit word Mahisha. Dr. Sundara had dated the megalithic menhir culture of Nilskar, Baise and Hergal to c. 1200-1000 B.C., he said, adding that the discoveries at Kollur too could be dated back to 1000 B.C. or much earlier. Prof. Murugeshi has already reported menhirs at Kurkal, Adkadakatte, and Buddhanajeddu of Udupi district. The menhir found at Kollur could be from the beginning of the megalithic culture, he added.

Menhirs were locally known as Anekallu, Dibbanadakallu, Nilskallu, Barbiniyarakallu, etc. Prof. Murugeshi thanked Muralidhara Hegde, Ramesh Anagalli, U.B. Chandr Guddemane, Raghavendra Aithal, Janardhana Achari, and Bhaskari Nuksal of Kollur for their help in the exploration.