Mega Yoga campin Udupifrom Nov. 16

The Patanjali Yoga Samiti would be organising a mega Yoga camp at the Rajangana Parking Space here from November 16 to 20.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Bhawar Lal Arya, State head of Patanjali Yoga Samiti, said that the Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, would participate in the camp. He will guide the participants in Yoga.

The camp would be held from 5 a.m. to 7.30 a.m. on all five days.

A large number of people would be participating in the camp.

In addition, 300 Yoga teachers from district units of the State were expected to participate in it.

As many as 50 Yoga teachers from Patanjali Yoga Peetha would be holding Yoga camps in Karkala, Udupi and Byndoor.

A 25-day training programme for those interested in Yoga called “Yogamaya Udupi” too would be held, Mr. Arya said.

Raghavendra Acharya, office-bearer of the samiti, was present.