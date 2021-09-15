Mega vaccination drive in Chikkamagaluru on Sept. 17

Hassan

15 September 2021 19:19 IST

Chikkamagaluru district administration has planned a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in the district on September 17 with an objective to vaccinate 75,000 people on the day.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Wednesday, said all those who had not yet taken the vaccine should get vaccinated on the day. The Health and Family Welfare Department would set up vaccination booths at community health centres, primary health centres and all other hospitals on the day. The staff members of the department would visit door-to-door to identify those who had not taken the vaccine and spread awareness on the importance of the vaccine to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The heads of government departments should ensure all their subordinates were vaccinated. All those aged above 18 years were eligible to get the vaccines, he said.

