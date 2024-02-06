Mega tank filling project to be launched in rural Belagavi

February 06, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

A mega tank filling project will be launched in rural Belagavi. This will be part of the various development and infrastructure projects to be taken up in Belagavi South constituency, according to Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The State government has agreed to release ₹800 crore for these works. “I have been placing these demands before the government for several years. But they were delayed due to some reasons,” she said.

The State government approved of the projects in the recent Cabinet meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include the 61 tanks in and around Hire Bagewadi area to be taken up at ₹520 crore and around 20 tanks in Uchagaon, Santibastawad and nearby areas at ₹288 crore. These projects will benefit farmers in the rural areas of Belagavi, the Minister said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.