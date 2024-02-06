GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mega tank filling project to be launched in rural Belagavi

February 06, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A mega tank filling project will be launched in rural Belagavi. This will be part of the various development and infrastructure projects to be taken up in Belagavi South constituency, according to Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

The State government has agreed to release ₹800 crore for these works. “I have been placing these demands before the government for several years. But they were delayed due to some reasons,” she said.

The State government approved of the projects in the recent Cabinet meeting.

They include the 61 tanks in and around Hire Bagewadi area to be taken up at ₹520 crore and around 20 tanks in Uchagaon, Santibastawad and nearby areas at ₹288 crore. These projects will benefit farmers in the rural areas of Belagavi, the Minister said in a release.

