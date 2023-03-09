Mega rally of JD(S) ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ in Mysuru on March 26

March 09, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

A mega rally of ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ of Janata Dal (Secular) has been planned in Mysuru on March 26 in which around 10 lakh party workers and supporters from across the State are expected to attend, said JD-S MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh.

Speaking to reporters after performing the bhoomi puja at the venue of the rally with MLAs C S Puttaraju, Mahadev, Ashwin Kumar and other party leaders, near here, Mr. Mahesh said a 100-acre plot was identified for the rally for accommodating the “mammoth congregation” which will be a “historic one” for the party. The rally will coincide with the conclusion of the Mysuru phase of the yatra, he said.

He said the JD(S) proposed to hold the rally in Mysuru “since it was strong in the region”. “Whenever H.D. Kumaraswamy was projected to become the Chief Minister, he had held conventions in the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in the past. This time too, the same is happening with the rally being organised in Uttanahalli coming under the constituency,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When reporters sought to know the fate of the rally if the elections were announced before March 26, the MLA said, “It won’t be an issue since the expenditure can be shown in the party’s account since the candidates would not have filed their nominations by then.”

He said the date of the Pancharatna Yatra in Mysuru district will be announced soon.

To a question on whether the party’s strength would weaken due to the possible exit of some senior MLAs, he said the party’s strength is its workers. The party will remain strong. The people will decide the fate of those who are leaving the party after enjoying power.

He said the second list of party candidates will be announced before March 26.

“Some leaders of other parties are in touch with Mr. Kumaraswamy,” he said when asked whether any leaders from the Congress and the BJP are planning to join the JD(S) ahead of the polls.