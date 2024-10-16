Mega protest in Dharwad in support of internal reservation among SCs

Dharwad witnessed a mega protest march led by seers of various mutts seeking implementation of internal reservation as per the verdict of the Supreme Court which has upheld the authority of States to take up sub-classification among Scheduled Castes.

In an agitation organised under the aegis of the Dharwad district unit of the SCs Internal Reservation Implementation Agitation Committee, scores of religious heads of Madiga community and political leaders took part and emphasised the need for implementation of internal reservation.

The protestors predominantly from the Madiga community first gathered at the Kadapa Maidan near Kala Bhavan in Dharwad where a protest meeting was held in the presence of scores of religious heads from different mutts.

Addressing the protest meeting, the seers and the political leaders condemned the delay in the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes communities.

They said that although the Supreme Court has clearly held that the State governments have the authority to take up sub-classification of Scheduled Castes, the Congress regime is hesitant in take up the issue.

They said that there is still time for the government to take the required steps on the issue, as the Congress has included the implementation of internal reservation in its election manifesto also. They warned that they will intensify the agitation if there is further delay in the matter.

From Kala Bhavan, the protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, where a demonstration was held and a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister was submitted through the local authorities.

Speaking to presspersons at the protest meeting, the former Minister Hanumanthappa Alkod said that the Congress government is unnecessarily delaying taking the necessary steps to facilitate internal reservation.

He said that members of the Madiga community are aware of the developments and if there is any further delay in implementing internal reservation, the Congress government will be taught a lesson.