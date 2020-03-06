Karnataka

Mega poetry writing event on May 5

A mega poem writing event wherein 2,020 people will write 2,020 poems to bring out a collection will be held on May 5. Unnati Prathisthana founder president Manjunath Barger, the organiser, said the event would set of records in the Universal Book of Records, and Future Kalam Book. For registration and details, call 98862 62204 or 89041 74406.

