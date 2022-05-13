Mega museum on Bhagavad Gita to be inaugurated in Hubballi

‘Bhagavad Gita Jnanaloka’, a museum dedicated to the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, with various shlokas being explained through illustrations, will be dedicated to the nation in Hubballi on May 15.

Convener of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Iswariya Vishwa Vidyalay Brahmakumari Nirmaladevi told presspersons here on Thursday that the museum would be Asia’s biggest on the Bhagavad Gita. The museum will be located at Om Shanthi Nagar on Bhairidevarakoppa- Gamanagatti Road in Hubballi.

“The museum campus is spread over five-and-a-half acres. It has 114 rooms and in each room there are artistic installations that explain the meaning of various shlokas so that even a layman can understand,” she said.

She said that the ‘Jnanaloka’ campus also had an auditorium that could accommodate 1,500 people where spiritual training programmes would be held. The campus would also have training programmes on spiritual knowledge and yoga training. At any given point of time around 200 members could stay at the campus to get training, she said.

“The concept of Jnanaloka museum is portrayal of the religion of truth and also the golden era of India,” she said.

She said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would inaugurate the museum on Sunday at 4 p.m., while former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the ‘Bhagavad Gita Kala Loka’.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi would inaugurate ‘Bhagavad Gita Deva Loka’ and the programme would be held in the presence of Additional Secretary-General of Brahmakumaris Rajayogi Brijmohan Bhaiji and Joint Administrative Head of Brahmakumaris Rajayogini Santosha Didi, she said.

A host of Ministers including Halappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, former Minister H.K. Patil, and others would be participating in the function, she said.