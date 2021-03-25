Mysuru

25 March 2021 19:26 IST

Nearly 8,900 cases likely to be resolved

The District Legal Services Authority will conduct a mega Lok Adalat in Mysuru as part of a State-wide exercise that will take place on Saturday.

In Mysuru, the authorities hope to resolve 8,954 cases out of 1,09,235 cases in the district.

Ramachandra D. Huddar, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, said it is estimated that out of the pending 1.09 lakh cases, 84,785 cases could be resolved through mediation and reconciliation. Of these, they have zeroed in on 24,951 cases for reconciliation of which they hope to close about 8,954 cases through mediation process.

He said this will help secure justice to the aggrieved but there is no coercion or compulsion and will be fruitful only if both the parties involved in the case agree for a settlement.

Of the 8,954 cases that could be resolved through mediation, there are 6,109 criminal compoundable cases including petty cases that are ready for settlement during Lok Adalat. However, cases of heinous nature such as rape or murder do not qualify for such settlements and are out of the purview of the exercise.

The authorities said they have identified 1,433 partition suites of which 185 cases are projected to be resolved during the Mega Lok Adalat on Saturday. In addition, there are 345 bank-related identified for settlement of which 79 cases are ready for settlement during the Lok Adalat. Similarly, there are 852 cases related to money recovery of which 131 are ready for settlement. There are also 130 matrimonial cases of which 36 cases are likely to be settled.

The identification of the cases and their selection entails an elaborate exercise in which committee members go through the cases per se and group them subject-wise, discuss the issue with the advocates and also ascertain the willingness of the parties concerned for a mutual settlement.

During the Mega Lok Adalat held on December 19, 2020, 20156 cases were taken up of which 8,885 were settled.

Devaraj Bhute, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was present.