Mega Lok Adalat on August 8, around 10,000 cases likely to be settled

Mysuru

09 July 2021 19:41 IST

The District Legal Services Authority will conduct a mega Lok Adalat on August 14 in which around 10,000 cases are expected to be settled amicably.

The authorities said there are 1,07,172 cases in the city and taluk courts in the district of which 81,328 cases have been identified as with potential to be redressed in the Lok Adalat through mediation.

For the exercise to be held on August 14, 10,348 have been identified for resolution of which 3,853 cases pertain to accidents and 3,126 cases are crimes that could be amicably settled. In addition, there are 22,209 cheque bounce cases of which around 2,500 cases are likely to be resolved.

There are also 728 family disputes and 141 incidents in the pre-litigation stage that are expected to be resolved during the Lok Adalat. The authorities said the settlement has legal sanctity and will result in saving both money and time. What is significant is that the case will be closed provided the resolution arrived at after mediation, was agreeable to both the parties.