Mega Lok Adalat on Aug. 14

S. Sridhar,Principal District and Sessions judge, at a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

YADGIR

15 July 2021 23:24 IST

S. Sridhar, Principal District and Sessions judge and chairman of District Legal Services Authority, has said that a mega Lok Adalat will be held on August 14 in all courts in Yadgir district to enable litigants to settle their disputes before courts amicably.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, Mr. Sridhar said litigants should make use of this opportunity and settle their cases. As many as 1,160 cases had been identified for settlement in the district and number will possibly go up till the date of the Lok Adalat, the judge said.

Of the 1,160 cases, 77 cases are criminal compoundable followed by 91 are filed under NI Act, 52 money recovery suits, 83 MACT cases, 43 cases filed under MMRD Act, 33 matrimonial cases, 180 partition suits, 36 specific performance suits, 45 FDP cases, 39 execution cases, 61 cases filed under 125 CrPC, 74 BDR cases, 191 petty cases, and 52 other civil cases, he said.

Three Benches in the district court and two each Benches in Shahapur and Surpur courts will be established for the purpose. Each Bench will have a judge, advocate, and conciliator to complete the process, he added.

Mr. Sridhar called upon litigants to take part in the Lok Adalat and settle the cases as the court fees which they had paid would be refunded if cases are settled.

He appealed to follow the guidelines/SOP issued by the High Court of Karnataka due to the pandemic. The court will ensure drinking water facilities to the participants.

Saheel Ahmed S. Kunnibhavi, civil judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority, and Mounesh, treasurer of Yadgir Bar Association were present.