Mega Lok Adalat in Yadgir on June 25

Principal District and Sessions Judge Nandakumar B. has said that a Mega Lok Adalat would be held at all courts of Yadgir district on June 25 to enable the litigant public to settle long-pending cases.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, Mr. Nandakumar, who is also the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, said that a total of 5,500 cases had been identified for settlement and of them 2,500 were going to be settled amicably in the Lok Adalat.

“Compoundable offences, bank related matters, labour related cases, debt recovery suits, cases filed under section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, accident cases, issues related electricity and water taxes, land acquisition cases, service matters, and other civil disputes are listed out in the identified cases,” he said.

He also appealed to litigants to make use of this opportunity and achieve settlements amicably to save time.

Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Saheel Ahmed Kunnibavi was present.

For more details, call the District Legal Services Authority on 1800 4259 0900 or 08473-253243.