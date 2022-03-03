Mega Lok Adalat in Yadgir next week

District and Sessions Judge S. Sridhar has said that a Bruhat Lok Adalat will be organised in courts in Yadgir district to settle pending cases.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Sridhar said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Karnataka, the Bruhat Lok Adalat will be organised on March 12, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Litigant public who are parties in cases pending before courts can participate in the Lok Adalat and settle their cases amicably,” he said.

At present, 16,072 cases are pending before all courts in the district and of these, 1,587 have been identified for settlement on the day of Lok Adalat. The required notice have already been issued to litigant public enabling them to take part in the Lok Adalat and get their cases settled.

Criminal, civil, matrimonial, cheque bounce, money recovery and partition cases, among others, will be taken up for settlement, he said.

As many as 6,642 cases were settled and ₹11.04 crore involved in these cases was recovered in the four Lok Adalats held in 2021.

The judge said that the objective of holding Lok Adalats is to ensure speedy disposal of cases to provide justice to aggrieved people.

Senior Civil Judge and member secretary of District Legal Services Authority Saheel Ahmed Kunnibhavi was present.