Mega job mela in Mysuru

A two-day mega job mela will be conducted in the city on February 19 and 20 in which more than 100 companies will participate for direct recruitment of candidates.

A release said the job mela will be conducted at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds behind the DC’s office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is a joint effort of the district administrations of Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu in association with the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

The mela is expected to benefit not only job aspirants but also those seeking a career change and nearly 10,000 candidates are expected to participate.

A release said that a wide-range of potential employers – representing BPOs, automobile companies, IT- BT companies, finance and insurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and transport, home nursing, garments, security, hospitality sector etc., – will take part in the recruitment process to meet their requirements of suitable candidates.

Job aspirants in the age group of 18 to 35 years may register on the website www.mysorejobfair.in by providing the necessary details on which they will receive an email alert or SMS as an acknowledgement. There will be 10 counters for spot registration at the venue. For the benefit of the aspirants the KSRTC will operate additional services from the city to the rural areas. For details call 0821-2970815, 9886171912, 8310242801 for Mysore; 9742502933, 8762506803 for Mandya; and 0827-2225851, 8296020826 for Kodagu.