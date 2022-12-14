Mega job mela held in Mandya

December 14, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than 6,100 youths participated in a mega job mela conducted in Mandya on Wednesday of whom 1,658 have qualified for the next round of recruitment exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The job mela was organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and PES College of Engineering. In all, 103 companies took part in the exercise to recruit suitable candidates and the job mela was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah.

The Minister said such melas will be conducted frequently and it was for the youngsters to make the best use of the opportunities and chalk out their careers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

M.Srinivas, MLA, underlined the importance and the need to organise such melas to help the aspirants find employment opportunities and it was beneficial to all the youth seeking jobs.

The authorities said 2,610 men and 2,544 women had registered for the one-day mela and there would be similar exercises in the days ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US