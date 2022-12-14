Mega job mela held in Mandya

December 14, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 6,100 youths participated in a mega job mela conducted in Mandya on Wednesday of whom 1,658 have qualified for the next round of recruitment exercise.

The job mela was organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and PES College of Engineering. In all, 103 companies took part in the exercise to recruit suitable candidates and the job mela was inaugurated by district in-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah.

The Minister said such melas will be conducted frequently and it was for the youngsters to make the best use of the opportunities and chalk out their careers.

M.Srinivas, MLA, underlined the importance and the need to organise such melas to help the aspirants find employment opportunities and it was beneficial to all the youth seeking jobs.

The authorities said 2,610 men and 2,544 women had registered for the one-day mela and there would be similar exercises in the days ahead.