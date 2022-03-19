Mega job mela held at K.R.Pet

The mega job mela conducted at K.R. Pet on Saturday saw nearly 80 companies participating in it besides drawing thousands of job aspirants.

It was inaugurated by Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan in the presence of Minister for Sericulture Narayan Gowda and Mandya district in-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah.

The Mandya district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department jointly organised the event at the K.R.Pet Government Engineering College.

Some of the big names in the automobile sector and private institutions including Azim Premji Foundation, took part in the mela to recruit eligible candidates.

Mr.Ashwath Narayan said nearly 12,000 youngsters and job aspirants turned up. There was no dearth of jobs in the country and the youth should make the best use of the opportunities available. He said such job melas help provide a platform for employers and potential employees to come together for mutual benefit and complimented Mr. Narayan Gowda for organising it.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said there were lakhs of jobs and opportunities in the field of information technology and the government was not only providing education but was also offering skill development and training to make the youth employable.

The government has set a task of training nearly 2.5 lakh youth this year. It wants to upgrade the Government Engineering College at K.R.Pet and the process had been initiated.

Mr. Narayan Gowda said K.R.Pet was considered backward but the government was keen to ensure its comprehensive development. The job mela held on Saturday was only the first in a series of such camps that will be held in future, he added. Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, Mandya ZP CEO Divya Prabhu and others were present.