Mega job mela: 1,150 candidates receive job offers on first day

Nearly 1,150 people received job offers on the first day of the mega job mela conducted by the district administrations of Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu in association with the Department of Industrial Training and Employment, and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.

The two-day job mela being held at the Scouts and Guides Grounds behind the DC office, attracted nearly 10,000 aspirants of whom 6,977 had registered online while 3,092 candidates opted for walk-in registration.

Skill Development Officer N.S. Shivanna said 1,500 candidates took part in a workshop conducted on the occasion and aspirants are free to take part in the event on Thursday as well. The maximum number of job offers came from marketing companies, he said.

Mysuru ZP CEO K. Jyothi, who inaugurated the job fair, said the government was conducting such melas across the State in order to ensure that the youth are productively employed. The government was determined to provide jobs to the maximum number of youth and hence this drive, she added.

In all, 150 plus companies ranging from IT-BT to automobile, marketing and aales, telecom, BPO, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, finance and textiles are taking part in the event to recruit suitable candidates.

Mayor Tasneem said Mysuru is among the fastest growing cities in the State and such events will help youth of the region to secure jobs. She said it was necessary to create more opportunities in Mysuru by attracting investors and encouraging entrepreneurs to establish their units in the city.