Mega Janata Adalat via video conference on December 19

There are 16,343 pending cases in Gadag district

The Gadag District Court will hold a Mega Janata Adalat on December 19 through video conference to hear and dispose of various cases that are pending due to restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

Addressing presspersons at the District Court in Gadag on Wednesday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajashekhar Patil appealed to the litigant public to make use of the Mega Janata Adalat to resolve their pending cases.

Mr. Patil said that various cases that could be resolved through mediation, including those pertaining to accident relief, financial disputes, check bounce, family court disputes, and others at the Mega Adalat to be held through video conference. “The litigant public need not come to courts. They can either sit at home or at the offices of their counsel and get their cases resolved through mediation,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that the whole objective was to ensure speedy justice to the litigant public. Apart from disposing of cases, there was a need for creating legal awareness among the public and the Legal Services Authority was working towards it. And, in this regard, the cooperation of advocates was necessary and important, he said.

Mr. Patil said that there were 16,343 pending cases in the district. Of these, 1,373 cases pertaining to check bounce, accident relief, vehicle insurance, land purchase, sand transport, family disputes, land acquisition relief and others had been identified for mediation and those involved in these cases had been asked to participate in the Mega Adalat, he said.

He said that apart from these cases, those petitioners or respondents who were ready for getting their cases resolved through mediation had time till December 19 to approach the concerned for participating in the Mega Adalat.

Member of District Legal Services Authority S.G. Salagare, judges Srinivas, A.M. Badiger, H. Ravindra Srikanth, Nikita Akki, Salma and Joint Secretary of Gadag Bar Association Y.D. Talawar were present.