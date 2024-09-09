Mega human chain to mark International Day of Democracy in Yadgir on Sept. 15

A mega human chain in Yadgir will mark the International Day of Democracy celebrations on September 15, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

Chairing a meeting of officials at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Monday, Mr. Darshanapur said that the human chain will be formed from Yargol village, which is the entrance of Yadgir district, to Gugal Bridge, which is the border with Raichur district.

Students and the general public will take part in the human chain. Therefore, officers of the departments concerned should make all arrangements. The Home Department should make all arrangements and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, while also providing security, he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.

