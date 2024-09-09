ADVERTISEMENT

Mega human chain to mark International Day of Democracy in Yadgir on Sept. 15

Published - September 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

A mega human chain in Yadgir will mark the International Day of Democracy celebrations on September 15, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a meeting of officials at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Monday, Mr. Darshanapur said that the human chain will be formed from Yargol village, which is the entrance of Yadgir district, to Gugal Bridge, which is the border with Raichur district.

Students and the general public will take part in the human chain. Therefore, officers of the departments concerned should make all arrangements. The Home Department should make all arrangements and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, while also providing security, he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US