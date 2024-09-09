GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mega human chain to mark International Day of Democracy in Yadgir on Sept. 15

Published - September 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

A mega human chain in Yadgir will mark the International Day of Democracy celebrations on September 15, Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said.

Chairing a meeting of officials at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here on Monday, Mr. Darshanapur said that the human chain will be formed from Yargol village, which is the entrance of Yadgir district, to Gugal Bridge, which is the border with Raichur district.

Students and the general public will take part in the human chain. Therefore, officers of the departments concerned should make all arrangements. The Home Department should make all arrangements and ensure smooth movement of vehicles, while also providing security, he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela and others were present.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.