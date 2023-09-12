Mega farm fair in Dharwad witnesses over 10.65 lakh visitors in four days

September 12, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The annual mega farm fair, Krishi Mela 2023, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad concluded on a successful note on Tuesday evening registering a footfall of over 10.65 lakh in four days.

The annual agricultural fair also witnessed 825 quintals of various seeds being purchased by farmers for rabi cultivation.

According to the university, the four-day event attracted farmers and other stakeholders of the farm sector from various districts of North Karnataka and the States of Goa, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Like in the previous days, the last day too witnessed a huge crowd.

Sessions

On the last day of the Krishi Mela, among others, a seminar on “Progress in Growth of Oilseed Crops-Farmer Development” was held.

Delivering a special talk on the topic, former Director of Research, UAS, H.L. Nadaf said that oilseeds such as groundnut, soyabean, linseed, niger have good natural lipid properties that maintain human health and absorb nutrients.

As the use of oilseeds in balanced diet is crucial, there is a need for more seed production with adaption of new technologies so as to make India self-sufficient in oil seeds, he said.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department Kiran Kumar M. said that unlike Green Revolution, the Yellow Revolution could not be sustained.

“At present, India is the number one oil importer. Therefore, to increase oil seed production, various programmes and schemes, mainly NMOOP (National Oilseeds and Palm Oil Commission), are being implemented. For the purpose of maintaining soil fertility, the government is giving 50% subsidy,” he said.

Presiding over the seminar, Vice-Chancellor of the university P.L. Patil said that vegetable oil and oilseeds in food are very important for the absorption of vitamins by the body.

He said that UAS Dharwad has released various new varieties of groundnut, soybean, linseed, niger with high yield and oil extraction quality, suitable for North Karnataka. He called upon farmers to utilise the facilities available in the university to grow more oilseeds by using new technologies and new varieties.

On the concluding day of the farm fair, prizes were given to the winners of various competitions organised for children and women in the preparation of millet-based dishes and also for best stalls.

Presiding over the concluding ceremony, Sri Adrishya Kada Siddeshwar Swami of Sri Kshetra Siddagiri Maha Sansthan, Kanheri, pointed out that only less than 2% of farm sciences graduates are into agriculture. He emphasised the need for farmers to have seed concept to be self-sufficient and to prevent being exploited.