Mega e-Lok Adalats to be held across Karnataka on Sept. 19

Bengaluru

28 August 2020 23:58 IST

Litigants, lawyers can approach KSLSA to refer their cases

After virtual sittings of courts, Karnataka will now witness a mega e-Lok Adalat on September 19 at the taluk, district and High Court-level to settle cases through virtual mode as it is not possible to hold regular Lok Adalats due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Justice Aravind Kumar, judge of High Court and executive chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), said both litigants and their lawyers can approach the respective courts or the legal services authorities for referring their cases for settlement through e-Lok Adalats.

Justice Kumar pointed out that not holding regular Lok Adalats since April had not only affected the litigants who were unable to exercise the right to settle their cases amicably through alternative dispute resolution mode, but had also impacted the livelihood of advocates. He said that the mega e-Lok Adalats were being organised keeping in mind the interests of litigants and advocates. He also said that several rounds of talks were held with the stakeholders, including the Karnataka State Bar Council, on holding the adalats and lawyers had agreed to cooperate with KSLSA and HC.

Hundreds of cases had been identified for referring for settlement through e-Lok Adalat proceeding to be held through videoconferencing, which could be attended by the lawyers and the litigants from their respective locations, said Justice Kumar, adding that nearly 3,700 cases, pending in three Benches of the High Court in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Dharwad had been identified.

Justice Alok Aradhe, judge of the High Court and chairperson of the High Court’s Legal Services Committee, said that e-Lok Adalats at the micro level would make an attempt to settle motor vehicle accident compensation, compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce cases, and family court matters (except divorce cases) as per the SOP devised for the purpose.