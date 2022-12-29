ADVERTISEMENT

Mega dairy to open in Mandya today

December 29, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah to inaugurate the dairy at Gejjalagere; the plant has a capacity to process 14 lakh litres of milk daily

The Hindu Bureau

The mega dairy of Mandya Milk Union (Manmul) that will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah at Gejjalagere in Mandya on Friday has the capacity to process 14 lakh litres of milk. The Manmul earlier had a processing capacity of 10 lakh litres.

The dairy is also equipped with a plant for producing 30 tonnes of milk powder daily. The packing unit that is also part of the plant can package six lakh litres of milk daily.

Also, the mega dairy has a capacity to produce two lakh litres of Ultra-high temperature milk (UHT).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union was formed in 1988 and more than 1,276 societies are part of the union. Over 500 women’s co-op societies are also part of the union.

In 2022-23, the milk union procured an average of 9.26 lakh litres of milk, and a maximum of 10.41 lakh litres of milk, a note from Manmul said.

The milk union has been distributing milk powder to schools under Ksheera Bhagya. It supplied 811 tonnes of powder worth ₹22.59 crore in 2022-23.

In 2021-22, the union made a profit of ₹713 lakh after earning revenue of ₹1,31,519 lakh. The union also supplied 493 tonnes of milk powder to anganwadi centers, the note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US