Mega dairy to open in Mandya today

December 29, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The mega dairy of Mandya Milk Union (Manmul) that will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah at Gejjalagere in Mandya on Friday has the capacity to process 14 lakh litres of milk. The Manmul earlier had a processing capacity of 10 lakh litres.

The dairy is also equipped with a plant for producing 30 tonnes of milk powder daily. The packing unit that is also part of the plant can package six lakh litres of milk daily.

Also, the mega dairy has a capacity to produce two lakh litres of Ultra-high temperature milk (UHT).

Mandya District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union was formed in 1988 and more than 1,276 societies are part of the union. Over 500 women’s co-op societies are also part of the union.

In 2022-23, the milk union procured an average of 9.26 lakh litres of milk, and a maximum of 10.41 lakh litres of milk, a note from Manmul said.

The milk union has been distributing milk powder to schools under Ksheera Bhagya. It supplied 811 tonnes of powder worth ₹22.59 crore in 2022-23.

In 2021-22, the union made a profit of ₹713 lakh after earning revenue of ₹1,31,519 lakh. The union also supplied 493 tonnes of milk powder to anganwadi centers, the note said.