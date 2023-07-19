Mega convention of farmers in November at Ulavi

July 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

State president of Karnataka Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene B.C. Patil has said that a mega convention of various organisations of farmers will be held at Ulavi in Uttara Kannada district on November 21 to deliberate on various farm issues and the long-pending Mahadayi and Kalasa-Bandori Nala project.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that the required rainfall for North Karnataka farmers has been delayed by one-and-a-half months resulting in further problems for farming.

“The government should declare North Karnataka as drought-hit region and waive crop loans. Projects should be designed to draw water from the Kali river at Dandeli via Haliyal to tanks in Dharwad and to Kundgol and Navalgund taluks via Benni Halla. The government should also declare FRP of ₹4,100 per quintal for sugarcane and direct sugar mills to bear the harvesting charges,” he said.

He also urged Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi to intervene to resolve the legal hurdles pertaining to the long-pending Mahadayi and Kalasa-Bandori Nala Project.

Mr. Patil sought a pension of ₹5,000 for head-load workers, widows and farmers in the 50-65 age group. He pointed out that the State government’s share of assistance to farmers under PM’s Kisan Samman Scheme has been stopped by the new government and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resume it.

He also demanded reduction in the domestic LPG cylinder prices. He sought the distribution of millets and other foodgrains instead of five kilograms of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

District president of the organisation Virrajsingh Rajput, Lakshmanappayya, Basavaraj and others were present.

