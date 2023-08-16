Mega blood donation drive in Mysuru from Aug. 17 to 19

August 16, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day-long mega blood donation drive has been organised in different parts of Mysuru from August 17 to 19.

A group of voluntary organisations led by Rotary Mysore, GSS Yoga, Rotary Mysore South East, Blood on Call Club, Rotary Vijayanagar have come together for a noble cause of blood donation.

A press statement here said the drive will be held at 12 different locations in Mysuru between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. While the camp will be held at Infosys, Mysuru, on August 17, it will be held at Department of Journalism, University of Mysore, Manasagangothri and ATME College on August 18.

On August 19, the camp will be held at Ideal Jawa Rotary School, NPS International School, Vijayangar, Youth Hostel, Gokulam, Sri Kannika Parameshwari Temple, Ashoka Road, GSS Office, Kuvempunagar, Builders’ Association of Mysuru, CPC Polytechnic, Mysuru, SDMIMD, Mysuru and at Plant Planet Club, Department of Studies in Botany, KSOU, Mysuru.

The blood donation drive is supported by CREDAI, Mysuru, BAI, Mysuru Center, CREDAI Women’s Wing and Youth Wing, ACT Mysuru, ApnaDesh, NPS International Mysuru, Mysore HR Forum, Inner Wheel Club of Mysore, Rotaract Mysore, Fitness Lounge, Edin CSR, Unilog, Rotaract Club of Mysore South East, Rotaract Club of MIT, SVG Education Trust, Akshayakalpa Organics and White Lake Resorts.

City police Commissioner Ramesh, Rotary District Governor H.R. Keshav and member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will attend the blood donation camp at Ideal Jawa Rotary Centre on August 19.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar will attend the blood donation programme at NPS International School and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru city police, S. Jahnavi will attend the programme at Kannika Parameshwari Hall on August 19, the statement added.