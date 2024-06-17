Mega awareness campaign on dengue in Dharwad today to combat rising cases

In the wake of reports about positive and suspected dengue cases on the rise, the Dharwad district administration will hold a mega awareness campaign on dengue at 1,718 schools and colleges simultaneously on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has said that for every school and college, one nodal officer has been appointed after suitable sensitisation and training. And, the officers have been asked to ensure that the campaign is carried out successfully.

Speaking to the district and taluk level officials of health, education, PU and college education, panchayat raj institutions and local bodies through video conference on Sunday, she said that from January till date, 162 dengue positive cases have been reported and all of them have been treated in time and cured.

She said that as monsoon has set in, rainwater is likely to get stagnated in waste articles like plastic bottles, old tyres and utensils leading to mosquito menace and so awareness is of dire need now.

Along with general public, students should be sensitised properly so that they can take preventive measures, she said.

She said that in all the 1,718 schools and colleges, personnel of health department, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), teachers and other experts have been appointed as nodal officers and they will be sensitising students during the campaign.

She said that for the first time such a mega awareness campaign is being held in Dharwad district.

The district level launch of the programme will be held at Vanita High School in Dharwad on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. during which there will be screening of a short film, a street play on dengue awareness and other programmes, she said.

Senior officials of various departments were present.