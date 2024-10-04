Meeting with Kharge a courtesy call, says Jarkiholi

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi said that his meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi was a courtesy call and there was no need to draw inferences from it.

Speaking to presspersons in Nippani of Belagavi district on Friday, Mr. Jarkiholi clarified that no voice was being raised for electing a Dalit Chief Minister in Karnataka. “There was no discussion on MUDA scam during my meeting with Mr. Kharge. We just discussed various political issues. There is no indication of any swift development in the State politics,” he said.

On whether the party high command was pressurising Mr. Siddaramaiah to quit, he categorically stated that there was no pressure from the Congress. “However, the Opposition parties have been pursuing the issue for the last two months and we have decided to counter it through legal fight. Let the ED register a case, investigate, and bring out the truth,” he said.

On the allegation of BJP State general secretary P. Rajeev that a Belagavi Minister was involved in land grabbing, Mr. Jarkiholi said he would reply only after Mr. Rajeev came out with further details.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Friday, Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar termed the meeting of Mr. Kharge and Mr. Jarkiholi a routine one. “It is normal for the party leader to meet the party president when they have some work,” she said.

She said any decision on the Chief Minister’s post would be decided based on the direction of the party high command and opinion of Congress legislators.