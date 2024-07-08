Meeting will be held soon to decide on second airport location, says M.B. Patil

A meeting will be convened soon to decide the location for the proposed second airport for Bengaluru, according to Infrastructure and Major Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

Mr. Patil told presspersons on Sunday that before making the final decision, the government will consider two main aspects: passenger load and connectivity to the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“If we prioritise passenger load, areas such as Sarjapur and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders,” Mr. Patil maintained. “On the other hand, if connectivity to the existing airport becomes a priority, places like Tumakuru and Dabaspete will be in the lead,” he noted.

These considerations will be discussed in the next departmental meeting and further reviewed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The matter will also be brought up before the Cabinet, he said.

He pointed out that an exclusivity clause with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which restricts the establishment of another airport within a 150-kilometre radius, ends in 2032, allowing the potential development of a new airport by 2033. “Considering the time required for land acquisition and compensation for landowners, the government has initiated the planning process now itself,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Patil pointed out that major cities like New York and London have multiple airports in close proximity. “In Mumbai, the distance between the two airports is 36 kilometres,” he noted.

Regarding the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to build an airport in Hosur, Mr. Patil mentioned that it needs to be examined whether the exclusivity clause with BIAL applies to this proposed airport too.