Meeting to sort out issue

HUBBALLI

12 November 2021 01:32 IST

With a farmer attempting immolation opposing the Halaga-Machhe Bypass Road on Thursday and the situation becoming tense for some time, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi M.G. Hiremath held a meeting with the residents and farmers to sort out the issue.

In the meeting, attended by farmers representatives and farmers affected by the project and senior police officials, the Deputy Commissioner sought to clarify that no atrocities were committed on farmers and the authorities concerned had only appealed to farmers to cooperate with the administration to facilitate a development project.

He said that the district administration and the State Government were always with the farmers and he will appeal to farmers to extend cooperation so that a development project is initiated.

He said that if at all there are any grievances and any farmer felt that injustice has been done to him, he will take steps to address the issue and get justice to him.