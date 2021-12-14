Meeting to pay tribute to Gen. Rawat and others killed in air crash

Mysuru

14 December 2021 19:44 IST

A team of ex-servicemen will be meeting in Mysuru on Thursday to pay tribute and homage to late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and all the other Army and Air Force officers who lost their lives in the air crash on December 8.

A statement from Air veteran and Honorary Advisor of Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association Mandetira N. Subramani has called upon military veterans of all ranks residing in Mysuru city to attend the meeting along with their spouses and wearing their military medals to pay tribute to the departed souls.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on December 16 on the premises of Squadron Leader A.B. Devayya Bhavan, which houses the office of Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement in Mysuru.

Mr. Subramani said the venue will be open for the general public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pay tribute and show solidarity with the armed forces.

People attending the meeting to pay tribute have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocol, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

More information can be obtained on 99001 01047.