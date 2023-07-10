Meeting soon to fill up vacant posts in aided schools and PU colleges, promises Minister

July 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Primary and Secondary Education MInister S. Madhu Bangarappa on Monday assured the Legislative Council that a meeting will soon be convened to decide on filling up vacant posts in aided secondary schools and pre-university (PU) colleges that have been created due to retirement, death and resignation after December 2015.

Responding to BJP members, who demanded that the vacant posts in these institutions be filled up immediately, the Minister said before 2015, there were 3,794 and 1,396 vacancies in these schools and colleges, respectively. “Additional posts have fallen vacant from 2016 and we will consider filling them up as per rules,” he said.

Quoting the government’s written reply to his question, BJP’s Shashil G. Namoshi, said since December 2015, there are 4,783 and 2,159 vacancies in aided secondary schools and PU colleges, respectively, due to retirement, death and resignation. “Why have these posts not been filled so far? How can the schools run with so many vacancies,” he asked.

Joining him, BJP members Narayanaswamy and S.V. Sankanur said the government has not given permission to fill the vacant posts for almost eight years.

Action for repair of dilapidated classrooms

Assuring the Council that action will be taken soon to repair dilapidated classrooms in schools across the State, the Minister said that authorities have been instructed to take measures to prevent any calamities during the rainy season.

Responding to a question raised by Abdul Jabbar of Congress, the Minister said necessary grants are available in the Budget. Repair of classrooms will be taken up on priority wherever necessary, the Minister said.

Recruitment of special teachers based on demand

Mr. Bangarappa said recruitment of special teachers (music and arts) will be done based on demand after discussion with the Finance Department (FD).

Responding to Congress member Manjunath Bhandary, the Minister said around 900 special teachers will be required in addition to the 15,000 teacher posts that have already been sanctioned. “A decision has to be taken after discussion with the FD for appointments of those posts. If there is a demand, we will consider recruitment,” he assured.

On the dress code for teachers, the Minister said currently there is no such proposal. “We will discuss this with experts in this regard,” he said.