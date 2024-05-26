Meeting resolves condemn attempts to snatch rights under Article 371(J)

Condemning attempts by “some forces” in South Karnataka to deprive Kalyana Karnataka candidates of their rightful reservation under Article 371(J), participants of a roundtable meeting in Kalaburagi have resolved to hold a series of resistance activities.

The meeting convened by Laxman Dasti, founder of the Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti, at the Hindi Prachar Sabha in Kalaburagi on Sunday, was attended by activists representing different organisations.

“Special status was given to Kalyana Karnataka to fight backwardness and to develop the region to be on par with the rest of Karnataka. However, some anti-constitutional forces are trying to snatch our rights. They have planned an agitation in Bengaluru on June 1 to oppose the reservation given to the candidates of Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J),” Mr. Dasti explained in the meeting.

As the first step in the series of resistance activities, the participants resolved to send its condemnation to the Governor seeking suitable action. It was also resolved to convene a meeting of people’s representatives from the region and take a delegation to the Chief Minister.

“When it comes to issues related to Article 371(J), the people’s representatives of the region must be united, putting aside their party affiliations, and collectively fight for the cause. We need to spread awareness across the seven districts of the region and prepare people for a coordinated protest,” Mr. Dasti said.

Basavaraj Kummanur, Sangeetha Katti, Deepak Ghala, Sharanappa Saidapur, Gandhiji Molakeri, Gulashetti, Majid Dagi, Shivaraj Patil, and other senior activists narrated how the region was neglected for over 50 years after Independence and how Article 371(J) came into force as a corrective measure.